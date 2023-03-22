UrduPoint.com

London Police Force Racist, Misogynist And Homophobic: Review

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 01:10 AM

London police force racist, misogynist and homophobic: review

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and bereaved families on Tuesday led calls for "top to bottom" reform of London's Metropolitan Police, after a review found the UK's largest crime-fighting force to be institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic.

The report, written by government official Louise Casey, was commissioned after the kidnap, rape and murder two years ago of a London woman, Sarah Everard, by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens.

Since then another officer, David Carrick, has also been jailed for life for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults stretching back two decades, and several other Met scandals have emerged.

Casey found those shocking crimes were perpetrated in a pervasive culture of "deep-seated homophobia" and predatory behaviour, in which female officers and staff "routinely face sexism and misogyny".

She also warned the force could still be employing rapists and murderers.

Officers from minorities suffer widespread bullying, while violence against women and girls has not been treated seriously enough by the majority white and male force, she said.

A Muslim officer reported finding bacon left in boots inside a locker, a Sikh said his beard was cut because a colleague "thought it was funny", and sex toys were placed in coffee mugs as pranks.

"I make a finding of institutional racism, sexism and homophobia in the Met," Casey stated in the foreword to her damning 363-page report, adding that the force "has to change itself".

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Police London Male David United Kingdom Women Muslim From Government Top

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held at Meydan Racecours ..

15 minutes ago
 Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Teleg ..

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

1 hour ago
 PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert ..

PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert after earthquake

1 hour ago
 Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in F ..

Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in Feb, Up Most Since July 2020 - ..

1 hour ago
 Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - De ..

Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - Defense Minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.