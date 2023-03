London police force racist, misogynist and homophobic: review

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and bereaved families on Tuesday led calls for "top to bottom" reform of London's Metropolitan Police, after a review found the UK's largest crime-fighting force to be institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic.

The report, written by government official Louise Casey, was commissioned after the kidnap, rape and murder two years ago of a London woman, Sarah Everard, by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens.

Since then another officer, David Carrick, has also been jailed for life for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults stretching back two decades, and several other Met scandals have emerged.

Casey found those shocking crimes were perpetrated in a pervasive culture of "deep-seated homophobia" and predatory behaviour, in which female officers and staff "routinely face sexism and misogyny".

She also warned the force could still be employing rapists and murderers.

Officers from minorities suffer widespread bullying, while violence against women and girls has not been treated seriously enough by the majority white and male force, she said.

A Muslim officer reported finding bacon left in boots inside a locker, a Sikh said his beard was cut because a colleague "thought it was funny", and sex toys were placed in coffee mugs as pranks.

"I make a finding of institutional racism, sexism and homophobia in the Met," Casey stated in the foreword to her damning 363-page report, adding that the force "has to change itself".