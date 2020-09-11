London Rejects EU Call To Withdraw Brexit Bill
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:50 AM
London, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The UK government on Thursday said it had rejected a call by the European Union to withdraw controversial legislation that would override the Brexit divorce treaty.
Senior government minister Michael Gove said he told European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic during emergency talks in London that it "would not and could not" do as he asked.