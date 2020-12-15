UrduPoint.com
London Set For Tighter Virus Curbs As New Variant Emerges In England

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The British capital faces tougher Covid-19 measures within days, the UK government said on Monday, with a new coronavirus variant emerging as a possible cause for rapidly rising infection rates.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said London, and parts of three surrounding counties, would move into the highest of three levels of restrictions in force across England from Wednesday.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues will have to close, except for takeaway food, as will theatres and other venues in the entertainment sector.

Members of different households can't mingle indoors, although people can still meet in groups of up to six in public places outside. Shops and schools can remain open.

"This action is absolutely essential, not just to keep people safe but because we have seen early action can prevent more damage and longer-term problems later," Hancock told parliament.

In some areas, cases are doubling every seven days, he said, warning: "It only takes a few doublings for the NHS (National Health Service) to be overwhelmed." London had already seen a "sharp rise" in daily cases and hospital admissions, and there is concern about the "new variant" of the coronavirus initially detected in southeast England, where cases are now rising the fastest, officials said.

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty stressed there was no evidence that the variant is more dangerous, infectious or able to evade testing.

He also cautioned against blaming it for the spike in cases across the country's southeast.

"The variant may or may not be contributing to that," Whitty said at a press conference, adding: "We don't know what's cause and effect."

