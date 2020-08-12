UrduPoint.com
London Stocks Open Higher Despite Record UK Recession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

London stocks open higher despite record UK recession

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :London's stock market rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, as official data revealed Britain's economy slowly recovering from a record recessionThe capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3 percent to 6,172.75 points, building on strong gains across Europe on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.2 percent to 12,923.47 points at the open Wednesday, while the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 5,026.60.

