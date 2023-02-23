UrduPoint.com

London Train Drivers Announce New 24-hour Strike In March

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :London's Tube train drivers will go on strike in March due to an ongoing dispute over working arrangements and pensions, their union announced Wednesday.

Londoners are expected to face new transportation problems on March 15 after the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union announced that their Tube train driver members voted 99% in favor of single-day strike action.

"The size of these 'Yes' votes and the large turnouts show that our members are not prepared to put up any longer with the threats to their working conditions and pensions," said Finn Brennan, the union's full-time organizer on the London Underground.

The statement highlighted that the walkout decision comes after a dispute over "management's failure to accept changes to our working arrangements and pensions," which is yet to be resolved. Brennan also vowed to take further strike action as if their demands are not met.

"Unless they are prepared to work with us and accept that changes have to come by agreement and bring real benefits to staff, rather than just cuts and cost savings, this will be only the first day of action in a protracted dispute."

