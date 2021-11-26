London Underground faces 24-hour strike

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :London's underground Tube network faced modest disruption Friday as drivers walked out in a dispute over the resumption of overnight services shut by the pandemic.

Members of the RMT transport trade union began a 24-hour walkout in protest at new working arrangements for the night Tube.

Through-the-night weekend underground services are due to operate in the British capital for the first time since March 2020.

The action affects London's five night-time Tube lines -- Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria -- which run until the early hours of Sunday.

The RMT said in a statement that support for the industrial action was "rock solid" and urged talks to resolve the matter.

However, the capital's transport authority Transport for London (TfL) insisted it was running almost 60 percent of its usual scheduled services.

A TfL spokesman said commuters had heeded advance warnings, adding there were "not so many people" at Tube stations, while service levels were higher than expected.

A further five similar strikes, across about half of the London Underground network, are planned up until the week before Christmas.

The restoration of the night Tube has been a key demand of women's safety campaigners, after a British police officer was jailed last month for the murder of Sarah Everard.