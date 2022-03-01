UrduPoint.com

London Underground Paralysed By Strike

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM

London Underground paralysed by strike

London, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :London's underground Tube railway was suspended Tuesday, the capital's transport body said, as staff strike over fears of job cuts and pension changes due to a funding crisis.

"All tube lines are suspended," a Transport for London spokesman told AFP, as the organisation urged commuters to work from home or use alternative public transport.

Members of the RMT transport trade union are staging separate walkouts on Tuesday and Thursday in a bitter dispute that has sparked travel chaos, with knock-on effects also expected on Wednesday and Friday.

The action comes as the British government handed TfL a new financial lifeline last week after Covid lockdowns shattered revenues.

The RMT warns that any spending cutbacks as a result of the deal will lead to hundreds of job losses, reductions in pensions and affected working conditions.

London mayor "Sadiq Khan should be standing up to Tory ministers who want to needlessly attack jobs, pensions and conditions of key transport workers", said RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch.

"It is this political failure that has left tube workers with no choice but to strike this week." Taxpayers will provide TfL with £200 million ($270 million, 240 million Euros) in a fourth extraordinary funding settlement that helps TfL through to June 24, the government had announced Friday.

Britain has now provided TfL with close to £5.0 billion in emergency funding since March 2020 when the UK first went into lockdown.

TfL also runs bus and overground railway services throughout London.

Its revenue crashed by 95 percent at the height of the first coronavirus wave in 2020, while in recent months the Tube has been plagued by strikes.

Related Topics

Attack Sadiq Khan Job London Lead United Kingdom March June 2020 All From Government Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

24 minutes ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Amitabhâ€™s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned ab ..

Amitabhâ€™s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 PM unveils major relief package for masses

PM unveils major relief package for masses

3 hours ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with MCB Bank

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>