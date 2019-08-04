UrduPoint.com
London's Tate Modern Evacuated After Child Falls, Teen Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

London's Tate Modern evacuated after child falls, teen arrested

London, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :London's Tate Modern gallery was evacuated on Sunday after a child fell "from a height" and was airlifted to hospital.

A teenager was arrested over the incident, police said, without giving any details of the child's condition.

The doors of the contemporary art museum were initially locked as emergency services gathered at the site on the banks of the River Thames, an AFP journalist said.

"We are evacuating people as we speak," said a staff member in the membership department, who declined to give her name.

She told AFP there had been "quite a few witnesses".

