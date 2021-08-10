UrduPoint.com

London's Tower Bridge Stuck Open After 'technical Failure'

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 10:40 AM

London's Tower Bridge stuck open after 'technical failure'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :London's Tower Bridge was still stuck open early Tuesday, a day after a "technical failure" closed the 19th-century landmark, threatening to snarl traffic in the British capital.

The two sections of the bridge have been pointing skyward since mid-afternoon on Monday, when they had been due to open for a tall wooden ship, the Sailing Vessel Tenacious, according to the bridge's schedule.

It is the second time in a year that the bridge, one of the most recognisable features of London's skyline, has become stuck.

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation, which manages the bridge, told the BBC on Monday that investigations were taking place but the reason for the fault was unknown.

"Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.

Please avoid the areas," City of London Police tweeted on Monday.

The bridge connects the Square Mile financial district to Southwark across the River Thames, and its closure caused long queues to build up on either side of the crossing.

Built between 1886 and 1894, the landmark was at the time considered "the largest and most sophisticated bascule bridge ever completed", according to its website.

The bascules -- the word for the bridge's arms, derived from the French word for "seesaw" -- move up and down via four large cogs on each side. The cogs were initially powered by steam before an electro-hydraulic system was installed in the 1970s.

The bridge normally lifts around 800 times a year.

In August 2020, it remained stuck for over an hour, causing traffic to become deadlocked in the surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Police Traffic London August 2020 From

Recent Stories

Brazil registers 12,085 new COVID cases, 411 death ..

Brazil registers 12,085 new COVID cases, 411 deaths in 24 hours

10 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Heal the world, save the earth

UAE Press: Heal the world, save the earth

25 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th August 2021

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

10 hours ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.