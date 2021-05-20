UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London's V&A Reopens With Alice In Wonderland Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:40 AM

London's V&A reopens with Alice in Wonderland exhibition

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :After a year of the coronavirus pandemic's mind-bending assault on normal life, London's Victoria & Albert Museum reopens this week, taking visitors down another rabbit hole.

"Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser" explores the global impact of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland", Lewis Carroll's classic 1865 novel, and its enduring appeal to artists.

The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, and plunges visitors, like Alice, straight down a rabbit hole -- the museum stairs -- with a jumble of signs in every direction.

As they emerge from the V&A's dimly lit basement, guests are immersed in theatrical costumes, film extracts, manuscripts and drawings.

The installations combine sound and visual effects, "to explore the origins, adaptations and reinventions" of the work first imagined by Carroll, an Oxford mathematician whose real name was Charles Lutwidge Dodgson.

Each section of the exhibition, which is meant to appeal to visitors of all ages, has its own distinct look.

Guests walk across a Victorian beachfront, reminiscent of the time Carroll himself was writing, and encounter scenes from the book: the murderous Queen of Hearts' rose garden and the Mad Hatter's tea party with the March Hare.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Victoria London Oxford Alice March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

10 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

10 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

10 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

10 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.