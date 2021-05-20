London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :After a year of the coronavirus pandemic's mind-bending assault on normal life, London's Victoria & Albert Museum reopens this week, taking visitors down another rabbit hole.

"Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser" explores the global impact of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland", Lewis Carroll's classic 1865 novel, and its enduring appeal to artists.

The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, and plunges visitors, like Alice, straight down a rabbit hole -- the museum stairs -- with a jumble of signs in every direction.

As they emerge from the V&A's dimly lit basement, guests are immersed in theatrical costumes, film extracts, manuscripts and drawings.

The installations combine sound and visual effects, "to explore the origins, adaptations and reinventions" of the work first imagined by Carroll, an Oxford mathematician whose real name was Charles Lutwidge Dodgson.

Each section of the exhibition, which is meant to appeal to visitors of all ages, has its own distinct look.

Guests walk across a Victorian beachfront, reminiscent of the time Carroll himself was writing, and encounter scenes from the book: the murderous Queen of Hearts' rose garden and the Mad Hatter's tea party with the March Hare.