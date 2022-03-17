UrduPoint.com

Lonely Passengers Ride Ghost Trains Back To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Lonely passengers ride ghost trains back to Ukraine

Lviv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The station in the west Ukraine city of Lviv teems with outgoing passengers, vying for seats on trains leaving the war-torn nation.

But on a desolate platform, far from the main hall, carriages disgorge small huddles of refugees returning home despite the conflict still raging with Russia to the east.

While grateful for Europe's welcome, many find themselves unable to start a new life abroad.

Wiping a tear from her grandson's eye, Svitlana Natalukha, 60, says her family travelled for a total of five days, first escaping Ukraine, then turning back.

The grandmother, her 28-year-old daughter Galyna Kanuka, and two grandsons left home in the eastern Kharkiv region and arrived safely in Poland, but came to Lviv on Wednesday.

The family praised Poland's hospitality but were paralysed by the mammoth prospect of a rootless new life abroad.

"Volunteers helped a lot, but only at the place where they are located," said Kanuka, huddled on the chill-swept platform next to a mound of packed bags.

"They were telling us to carry on to other cities and find more volunteers there."The family also cited a language barrier complicating the treatment of one son's illness for their decision to return.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Kharkiv Poland Family From Refugee

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th March 2022

2 minutes ago
 4 killed, one injured in different incidents

4 killed, one injured in different incidents

9 hours ago
 Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constit ..

Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constitutional' statement: Ali Zaidi

9 hours ago
 Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's m ..

Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's murder

10 hours ago
 England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West In ..

England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West Indies

10 hours ago
 7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advis ..

7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advisory issued

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>