Long COVID May Affect 10 To 33 Million U.S. Working-age Adults: Report

Published August 03, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :-- Long COVID has been described as the U.S. "next national health disaster" and the "pandemic after the pandemic," the Kaiser Family Foundation recently analyzed.

Long COVID involves a range of potentially disabling symptoms and may affect 10 to 33 million working-age adults in the United States, the foundation said in a policy watch piece released on Monday.

Surveys show that among adults with long COVID who worked prior to infection, over half are out of work or working fewer hours, it added.

