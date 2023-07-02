Long distance Bicycle and Running Challenge held in North China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HOHHOT,July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The 2023 Prairie King Bicycle and Running Challenge got underway in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Saturday.

The Prairie King Bicycle and Running Challenge was known as "Temujin International Prairie Bicycle Challenge and Marathon Extreme Race" four years ago.

After a four-year hiatus, the event returned with new categories and new routes, and attracted more than 600 long-distance runners and cycling enthusiasts from over 20 countries and regions including the United States, Britain, Sweden, India and Australia.

The running challenge featured 50km, 22km and 11km races, with the starting and finish points located in the Cultural Square of West Ujimqin Banner.

The 50-kilometer track included 12-kilometer dirt road, which supplied beautiful grassland scenery of West Ujimwin Banner on both sides of the road.