Open Menu

Long Distance Bicycle And Running Challenge Held In North China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Long distance Bicycle and Running Challenge held in North China

HOHHOT,July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The 2023 Prairie King Bicycle and Running Challenge got underway in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Saturday.

The Prairie King Bicycle and Running Challenge was known as "Temujin International Prairie Bicycle Challenge and Marathon Extreme Race" four years ago.

After a four-year hiatus, the event returned with new categories and new routes, and attracted more than 600 long-distance runners and cycling enthusiasts from over 20 countries and regions including the United States, Britain, Sweden, India and Australia.

The running challenge featured 50km, 22km and 11km races, with the starting and finish points located in the Cultural Square of West Ujimqin Banner.

The 50-kilometer track included 12-kilometer dirt road, which supplied beautiful grassland scenery of West Ujimwin Banner on both sides of the road.

Related Topics

India Australia China Cycling Road Marathon United States Sweden Mongolia Event From Race

Recent Stories

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

16 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

17 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

22 hours ago
Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

23 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

24 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

1 day ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

1 day ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous