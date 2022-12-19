Long faces for crestfallen French fans as World Cup hopes dashed

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Thousands of fans massed in Paris and other French cities on Sunday hoping for victory in the World Cup final, but their national team's defeat to Argentina cut parties short and brought moods that matched the bleak winter skies.

A thrilling match in Qatar finished 3-3 afer extra-time before France lost a nailbiting shootout to Lionel Messi's Argentina side 4-2.

"We're disappointed, especially with a finish on penalties," said Louane, a 14-year-old who braved the cold drizzle on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris with his parents, who came from the central Jura region for the game.

"But there were plenty of twists in the game and we thought it was in reach," he said.

Despite the loss, many fans acknowledged it had been a match for the ages after France had fought back from 2-0 down to bring the scores level in normal time.

"To come back from a two-goal deficit is incredible," said Romain Balthazar, a 22-year-old engineering student who made the trip to the French capital with friends.

"We came to experience this on the Champs -- it's fabulous," he told AFP as the rain came down.

Fans gathered in bars and restaurants to watch the contest, as Paris and several other cities declined to set up outdoor screens to broadcast the match, many as a boycott over allegations of rights abuses by host country Qatar.

At the Argentine embassy in Paris, a few blocks from the Arc de Triomphe monument, dozens of fans erupted in joy after the victory.

"It's an incredible feeling, with this finale for Messi, because we haven't won since Maradona," said Alejandro Gomez, an 30-year-old Argentine now residing in France.