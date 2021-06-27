Long jump king Gayle digs deep for Jamaica trials win

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :World long jump champion Tajay Gayle came from behind to clinch victory at the Jamaican Olympic trials on Saturday and seal his spot at the Tokyo Games.

The 24-year-old 2019 World Championships gold medallist prevailed after a thrilling duel with University of Tennessee athlete Carey McLeod.

McLeod led for the first two rounds before Gayle won with a leap of 8.23m, bettering McLeod's 8.14m.

Meanwhile 100m champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Tyquendo Tracey both stayed on course for the sprint double after qualifying for the 200m final to be run on Sunday's finals day.

Fraser-Pryce who won her only double national titles in 2012, was the second fastest qualifier with 22.40secs behind Shericka Jackson's 22.28sec.

Elaine Thompson-Herah who won the double in 2019, won her heat in 22.90sec.

They will be joined in the final by World Under 20 sprint double champion Briana Williams.

Tracey will be seeking his first double after qualifying with a personal best 20.38sec behind Julian Forte season's best 20.22sec and Yohan Blake's 20.29sec.