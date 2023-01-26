New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Five months spent traversing his country on foot helped the scion of India's most famous dynasty shed his playboy image -- but the road to reviving his dismal political fortunes will be a tougher journey.

Rahul Gandhi has for years struggled to challenge the electoral juggernaut of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a near-monopoly on power through nationalist appeals to the country's Hindu majority.

Modi has revelled in casting his chief opponent, dubbed an "empty suit" in leaked US embassy cables from 2005, as an out-of-touch princeling more interested in luxury and self-indulgence than fighting to helm the world's so called biggest democracy.

His Congress party, a once-mighty force with a proud role in ending British colonial rule 75 years ago, is now a shadow of its former self, plagued by infighting and defections.

But a decision to invoke one of India's best-known protest traditions, flanked by ordinary people, has given him an air of authority that had so far eluded him in public life.

"Rightly or wrongly, the BJP's campaign of him being an incompetent person was the dominant perception -- he has managed to change that," independent political analyst Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Junior told AFP.

Since his long trek began on India's southernmost tip last September, Gandhi has struck a chord with fiery speeches and affectionate interactions with the thousands of bystanders that have lined streets to watch his procession.

The campaign harkens back to the famous 1930 trek by Rahul's unrelated namesake Mahatma Gandhi, whose march to protest a salt tax imposed by British rulers was a seminal moment in India's independence struggle.

It has bypassed the country's traditional media in an effort to reach the public directly, with an in-house social media apparatus and interviews with online influencers.

Footage of Gandhi on the road shows him with a newly commanding posture, sporting an unkempt salt-and-pepper beard grown during the march and trailed by smiling children.

His 3,500-kilometre (2,175-mile) journey -- not all by foot -- concludes on Monday in the frosty Himalayan foothills of Kashmir, after months spent finessing both his common touch and a voter pitch capitalising on widespread economic insecurity.

"The job of the nation is to make sure that you feel protected," he said this month, while sharing kebabs and playfully joking about his sweet tooth in a YouTube interview with a popular food blogger.