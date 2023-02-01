UrduPoint.com

Long-range Weapons For Ukraine Will Not Deter Russia: Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Long-range weapons for Ukraine will not deter Russia: Kremlin

Moscow, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Kremlin said Wednesday that any deliveries of long-range weapons to Ukraine by Western countries would not change Russia's military objectives in Ukraine or change fighting on the battlefield.

Kyiv has begun asking its military backers for modern fighter jets and missiles with greater range to strike targets deeper inside Russian-controlled territory.

"This is a direct course to whipping up tension and to escalating the level (of fighting). It would require greater efforts from us. But again, it won't change the course of events," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Peskov was responding to journalists citing unconfirmed reports that Washington is planning to give Ukraine missiles with a range of up to 150 kilometres (93 miles).

Ukraine's allies have so far declined to supply the weapons over concerns they they could be used to strike targets inside Russia, further escalating the conflict.

Peskov also told reporters Wednesday that the Kremlin was not considering any new plans for talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

Biden said Tuesday that he will be discussing Ukraine's latest requests for advanced weaponry with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine's calls for jets and long-range missiles come after Western countries decided last week to give Kyiv's forces heavy tanks, after long deliberations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest ..

Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest bail

30 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairper ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairperson at Wahat Al Karama

43 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

58 minutes ago
 Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

3 hours ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.