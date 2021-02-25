UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Long-term Covid Should Be 'clear Priority' For Authorities: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Long-term Covid should be 'clear priority' for authorities: WHO

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A senior World Health Organization official on Thursday urged national authorities to make a priority of understanding the long-term consequences of coronavirus infections as some people show worrying symptoms months later.

"It's a clear priority for WHO, and of the utmost importance. It should be for every health authority," Hans Kluge, regional director for WHO Europe, told a press conference.

While some studies are beginning to shed light on the illness, it is still unclear why some patients with Covid-19 continue to show symptoms for months, including tiredness, brain fog, and cardiac and neurological disorders.

"The burden is real and it is significant. About one in 10 Covid-19 sufferers remain unwell after 12 weeks, and many for much longer," Kluge said.

Noting that reports of long-term symptoms came soon after the disease was first discovered, he said that some patients were "met with disbelief or lack of understanding.

" Kluge stressed that those patients "need to be heard if we are to understand the long-term consequences and recovery from Covid-19." WHO Europe called on European countries and institutions to "come together as part of an integrated research agenda," harmonising data collection tools and study protocols.

The regional director also said he would bring together the 53 member countries of the WHO's European region, including several countries in Central Asia, "to set out a regional strategy."In early February, WHO organised the first virtual seminar devoted to so called "Long Covid," in order to properly define it, give it a formal name and harmonise methods for studying it.

Related Topics

World Europe February From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

26 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

28 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

41 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

41 minutes ago

EDCC, ADDED sign agreement to support defence secu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Proof House upgrades capabilities to lev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.