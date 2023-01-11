Longtime Trump Org executive sentenced to five months in jail

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive at the Trump Organization, was sentenced on Tuesday to five months in prison on charges of fraud and tax evasion.

Weisselberg, 75, was the chief financial officer of former president Donald Trump's real estate and entertainment group from 2005 to 2021.

He pleaded guilty in August to 15 counts of tax fraud in a deal in which he agreed to testify at the criminal trial of his former employer's company.

In a statement announcing the sentence, New York district attorney Alvin Bragg said Weisselberg's behavior was part of a 13-year scheme to defraud Federal, state and city authorities.

"In Manhattan, you have to play by the rules no matter who you are or who you work for," Bragg said.

"Weisselberg used his high-level position to secure lavish work perks such as a rent-free luxury Manhattan apartment, multiple Mercedes Benz automobiles and private school tuition for his grandchildren -- all without paying required taxes," he said.

Weisselberg's testimony helped prosecutors gain the December 6 conviction of the Trump Organization and sister firm Trump Payroll Corp on 17 similar fraud and tax evasion charges that involved falsifying business records.

Although he testified against the company, Weisselberg did not implicate the former president, who is again running for the White House in 2024, in any crime.

A close friend of the Trump family, Weisselberg admitted he schemed with the company to receive undeclared benefits such as a rent-free apartment in a posh neighborhood, luxury cars for him and his wife and his grandchildren's fees at an expensive private school.

According to his plea deal, Weisselberg agreed to pay nearly $2 million in fines and penalties in addition to the prison time and a five year probation period.

US media reported that Weisselberg was taken in handcuffs to the notorious Rikers Island prison.

Bragg said the felony convictions of Weisselberg and the Trump Organization "put on full display the inner workings of former president Trump's companies."