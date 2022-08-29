Longtime White House pastry chef Roland Mesnier dies at 78

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Roland Mesnier, the French-born longtime pastry chef at the White House whose whimsical confections served five American presidents, has died at age 78, relatives told AFP Sunday.

The culinary master -- who joined the presidential mansion's staff in 1979 under Jimmy Carter and worked there until his 2004 retirement during George W. Bush's tenure -- died Friday in the US state of Virginia, his son George and older sister Genevieve Guyez Mesnier said.

"I have such fond memories of Chef Mesnier," former first lady Hillary Clinton said Saturday in a Twitter post.

"He loved making people smile with his beautiful creations, including his famous gingerbread houses at Christmas," she added.

"He will be missed!" Mesnier, a French citizen who became a naturalized American, served as White House executive pastry chef for 25 years.

"His passion, commitment, and love for his work will always be remembered," the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said.

Mesnier was born in Bonnay, a small village in eastern France, into a modest family of nine children. After serving his apprenticeship in the nearby city of Besancon, he worked in large hotels in Germany, Britain and Bermuda before the Carters hired him.

After hanging up his white hat and chef's jacket, he published several books and spoke extensively about his White House experience.