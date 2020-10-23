UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Look At India, It's Filthy', Trump Says At Final Presidential Debate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:30 AM

'Look at India, it's filthy', Trump says at final presidential debate

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump portrayed India as 'filthy' in the course of a combative but restrained debate Thursday night that gave voters their final chance to size up the candidates before heading to the polls on Nov 3.

During a discussion on climate change, Trump, who is known for his hawkish views on environment, said, "We have the best carbon emission numbers that we've had in 35 years." "Look at China. How filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India, it's filthy. The air is filthy," said Trump on being asked about the steps he has taken to address climate change.

In 2017, Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, a global accord in which President Trump's predecessor Barack Obama had played a key role. The Paris agreement aims to cap global warming "well below" two degrees Celsius.

On his part, Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger, emphasized that climate change is "an existential threat to humanity. We have a moral obligation to deal with it.

" "We're going to pass the point of no return within the next eight to 10 years," he said.

Trump's main contention over years has been that US must not be forced to bear greater burden as compared to other countries in the world. And during the presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, Trump appeared to reiterate his stance.

"The Paris accords, I took us out because we were going to have to spend trillions of Dollars and we were treated very unfairly," he said.

Trump has repeatedly blamed countries like India and China for not doing enough on climate change.

India is the fourth highest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, accounting for 7 per cent of global emissions in 2017, according to the projection by the Global Carbon Project published in December, 2018.

At the first presidential debate, US President Donald Trump also spoke critically of India, questioning its coronavirus data amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic.

Related Topics

India World Barack Obama Russia China Trump Paris Nashville December 2017 2015 2018 Moral Agreement Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTA Asks Twitter to Take Immediate Action against ..

5 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 23, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

10 hours ago

Dubaiâ€™s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

10 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.