Lopetegui signs new contract with Sevilla

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui has extended his contract until 2024, the club announced on Sunday.

Lopetegui took over in 2019 and oversaw Sevilla qualifying for the Champions League and winning the Europa League in his first season in charge.

They currently sit sixth in La Liga after a 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

"It is a huge motivation," said Lopetegui about his new deal. "We want Sevilla to be even bigger. It will take a lot of work to make the dream of Sevilla's fans a reality."Lopetegui's impressive first year came after a nightmare 2018, when he was sacked as coach of both Spain and Real Madrid within five months.