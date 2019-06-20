UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lopez Denies Match Fixing Allegations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

Lopez denies match fixing allegations

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Spanish tennis player Feliciano Lopez categorically denied a report that a match he and doubles partner Marc Lopez lost at Wimbledon in 2017 was fixed.

Spanish newspaper El Confidencial reported on Wednesday that an anti-corruption investigation that has rocked Spanish football came across recordings where fixers claim the Lopezs would lose to Australian pair Matt Reid and John-Patrick Smith.

The Spanish duo, won the 2016 French Open title together, lost in four sets.

Earlier in the tournament, Feliciano Lopez had retired from his singles match against France's Adrian Mannarino with a foot injury.

Feliciano Lopez is partnering Andy Murray on his return to tennis in the doubles at Queen's Club this week.

"I feel it is extremely important to come to you and absolutely deny any link with the events described in relation to the allegations of match fixing," Feliciano Lopez said after winning his opening singles match at Queen's.

"Unfortunately all tennis players are public figures and we are exposed to having our good name used beyond our control.

"For that reason I will do everything within my power to defend myself against any such false accusations.

"Marc and I had immediately contacted the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) to fully cooperate and they have confirmed that there had been no investigation about that match at Wimbledon 2017.

"We have full faith in the TIU and the role they play protecting our sport."In a statement, Marc Lopez said: "I have never met or had any relationship with such people mentioned in the press."

Related Topics

Football Tennis France 2017 2016 All From Wimbledon Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s rating ..

43 minutes ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

58 minutes ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

1 hour ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

2 hours ago

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings ..

2 hours ago

South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Co ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.