LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Lord Qurban Hussain has called upon the international community, peace-loving nations and the United Nations to play their vital role for the peaceful resolution of lingering Kashmir dispute, to avoid any conflict between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had timely warned to the international community that Indian forces atrocities in the occupied Kashmir could trigger a war between nuclear armed India and Pakistan threatening regional as well as global peace.

Talking to APP, Lord Qurban Hussain said after abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution to change the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said India had turned the entire region into a conflict zone. The occupied Kashmir had been converted into a huge prison for the innocent people, with complete lockdown, he added.

He called upon the international community to take notice of the situation and pressure India to stop atrocities.

He also called for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the people and in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Lord Qurban said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the UN General Assembly had highlighted the Kashmir dispute in an effective way.

He fully exposed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was pursuing the fascist agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of a "minorities-free Hindustan".

Narendara Modi like Hitler and Mussolini was working on ethnic cleansing of the Muslims of Indian occupied Kashmir, he added.

He said India had put the Kashmir freedom movement leaders, including Yasin Malik and even pro-India leaders like Mehbooba Mufti behind the bars.

Lord Qurban called for the restoration of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir and release of Kashmiri leaders.