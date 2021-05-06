UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lord's Resistance Army Commander Faces War Crimes Sentence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 08:30 AM

Lord's Resistance Army commander faces war crimes sentence

The Hague, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :The International Criminal Court will on Thursday sentence a child soldier turned Lord's Resistance Army commander for a litany of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Uganda.

Dominic Ongwen, 45, was found guilty in February of 61 charges including murders, rapes and sexual enslavement during a reign of terror in the early 2000s by the LRA, led by the fugitive Joseph Kony.

Prosecutors have asked for a 20-year prison term, saying Ongwen's own history as a schoolboy abducted by the LRA justifies a lower sentence than the maximum 30 years to life allowed by the ICC.

"This is one circumstance that sets this case apart from all the others tried at this court," ICC prosecution lawyer Colin Black told a sentencing hearing at the Hague-based court in April.

The defence is seeking a 10-year prison term for Ongwen, who went by the nom de guerre "White Ant" during attacks by his soldiers on refugee camps in northern Uganda.

Victims of his crimes have asked the court to impose the full life sentence.

Ongwen told the court that the LRA forced him to eat beans soaked with the blood of the first people he was made to kill as part of a brutal initiation following his own abduction aged nine.

"I am before this international court with so many charges, and yet I am the first victim of child abduction. What happened to me I do not even believe happened to Jesus Christ," Ongwen said.

Related Topics

Hearing Army ICC Uganda February April Criminals All From Refugee Blood Court

Recent Stories

TAQA Group reports net income of AED1.4 bn for Q1& ..

7 hours ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

8 hours ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

9 hours ago

Security Forces kill two terrorists in NW IBO; Cap ..

7 hours ago

G7 Urges Belarus to Release Political Prisoners, H ..

7 hours ago

G7 Says JCPOA Vital for Solving Iran's Nuclear Cri ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.