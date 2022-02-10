UrduPoint.com

L'Oreal Overcomes Pandemic As Sales, Profits Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 12:30 AM

L'Oreal overcomes pandemic as sales, profits surge

Paris, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :French cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal said Wednesday that its sales soared last year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, as luxury brands became its top sellers.

Sales rose by 15.3 percent from last year to 32.3 billion Euros ($36.9 billion), marginally above the analyst consensus figures compiled by Bloomberg and Factset.

"It's the largest growth in 33 years," chief executive Nicolas Hieronimus told AFP.

While he noted 2021 was a bit of an exceptional year given the market was rebounding from the pandemic, L'Oreal's sales have grown 8 percent from 2019, outperforming the overall beauty market which is just returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Hieronimus expressed confidence that L'Oreal would be able to continue to outperform the overall beauty market in terms of growth. He put growth at 4-5 percent for this year, L'Oreal's pre-pandemic growth rate.

Meanwhile, net profits hit 4.6 billion euros, up by more than a quarter from 3.6 billion in 2020 and 3.75 billion in 2019.

Luxury products including fragrances helped drive the sales gains, with its top-line labels like Lancome, Yves Saint-Laurent and Giorgio Armani for the first time beating the mass market division which includes brands Garnier, Maybelline and L'Oreal Paris.

