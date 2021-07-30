PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:France's cosmetics giant L'Oreal on Friday announced "an exceptional first-half" this year with a 20.7-percent growth in sales thanks to growing demand for cosmetics as coronavirus restrictions are eased in key markets.

The group's sales in the past six months jumped to 15.19 billion Euros, 20.7 percent up compared the first half of 2020, 6.6 percent up from the first half of 2019 before the outbreak of the pandemic.

"The group is returning to its pre-Covid growth rate," said L'Oreal in a press release.

Sales in the group's North Asia Zone are still driven by the Chinese mainland, the company said.

In China, "a major contributor to L'Oreal's overall performance, with an increase of 34.2 percent," the group posted market share gains in all divisions and categories.

Its online sales in China continued to grow strongly, driven by the arrival of new online retailers. "During the important online shopping festival on June 18 (another big shopping festival in China after Nov. 11, or Double 11), L'Oreal Paris established itself as the leading beauty brand on Tmall and JD (China's e-commerce giants)," said the group.