Los Angeles and Google partner on 'Tree Canopy' project

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Los Angeles and Google have struck a partnership to track canopy density in the huge metropolis to determine which neighborhoods need more trees as a means of fighting extreme temperatures.

Vegetation, notably tree canopy coverage, plays a key role in offering the kind of relief that Los Angeles needs: The city is the state's biggest urban heat island thanks in no small part to thousands of miles of roads and parking spaces.

A project with Google's new Tree Canopy Lab is making it "possible for us to quickly assess the areas of our city with the greatest population density and the fewest trees with the greatest heat," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in announcing the program on Wednesday.

"This is a powerful new tool, and we're the first city in the country to do this," he said.

The project is a big undertaking considering the city of four million people extends some 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometers) from the Pacific Ocean to the desert.

Temperatures in many areas of Los Angeles have broken records in recent years, going up into the triple digits.

And the warming isn't about to slow down.

By 2050, the number of days when downtown temperatures will soar above 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) will triple, according to a study by the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

Tree Canopy Lab has already determined that more than half of Los Angeles residents live in areas with less than 10 percent tree canopy coverage and 44 percent live in areas with extreme heat risk.