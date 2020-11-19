UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Los Angeles And Google Partner On 'Tree Canopy' Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:40 AM

Los Angeles and Google partner on 'Tree Canopy' project

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Los Angeles and Google have struck a partnership to track canopy density in the huge metropolis to determine which neighborhoods need more trees as a means of fighting extreme temperatures.

Vegetation, notably tree canopy coverage, plays a key role in offering the kind of relief that Los Angeles needs: The city is the state's biggest urban heat island thanks in no small part to thousands of miles of roads and parking spaces.

A project with Google's new Tree Canopy Lab is making it "possible for us to quickly assess the areas of our city with the greatest population density and the fewest trees with the greatest heat," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in announcing the program on Wednesday.

"This is a powerful new tool, and we're the first city in the country to do this," he said.

The project is a big undertaking considering the city of four million people extends some 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometers) from the Pacific Ocean to the desert.

Temperatures in many areas of Los Angeles have broken records in recent years, going up into the triple digits.

And the warming isn't about to slow down.

By 2050, the number of days when downtown temperatures will soar above 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) will triple, according to a study by the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

Tree Canopy Lab has already determined that more than half of Los Angeles residents live in areas with less than 10 percent tree canopy coverage and 44 percent live in areas with extreme heat risk.

Related Topics

Google Los Angeles From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

18 minutes ago

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

7 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

8 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

10 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.