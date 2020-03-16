Los Angeles closes bars, nightclubs in virus shutdown: mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Bars, restaurants and nightclubs in Los Angeles were ordered to close from midnight on Sunday until March 31 as US cities take drastic action to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, I'm taking executive action to temporarily close bars, nightclubs, restaurants (except takeout/delivery), entertainment venues, and other establishments in the city of Los Angeles," wrote Mayor Eric Garcetti on his Facebook page.

It follows a similar dramatic shutdown in New York also announced on Sunday.