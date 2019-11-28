UrduPoint.com
Los Angeles: Hollywood, Palm Trees And Urban Oil Fields

Thu 28th November 2019

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :For most outsiders, Los Angeles is all about Hollywood, palm trees and sunny skies.

But the huge metropolis that is home to nearly four million people is also the largest urban oil field in the country.

Hundreds of active oil wells sit in densely populated and mostly low-income neighborhoods of the county, butting up against schools, homes, parks, shopping malls or cemeteries.

Though the drill sites have been part of the landscape for decades and are an integral part of the city's history, they have increasingly become unwelcome neighbors for residents and environmental activists who say they pose a public health risk and should be phased out in urban areas.

"We don't need to be doing this anymore," said Martha Dina Arguello, director of the Los Angeles chapter of the non-profit Physicians for Social Responsibility and co-chair of STAND-L.

A. (Stand Together Against Neighborhood Drilling), a coalition of community-based groups working to stamp out urban oil drilling.

Arguello spoke to AFP as she stood in front of a drilling site in a residential neighborhood northwest of downtown Los Angeles and adjacent to three schools and a park.

"How much profit is it worth to expose all of the people here to the risk of a catastrophic accident?" said Arguello, pointing to 10 pumpjacks hidden behind a fence and bobbing up and down like prehistoric birds as they sucked up oil.

"These oil sites shouldn't be in our communities," she added. "They are a source of air pollution ... and they're part of the climate crisis."

