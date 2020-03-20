Los Angeles mayor orders residents to stay home

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Los Angeles residents were ordered to stay at home by the city's mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday in a bid to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm issuing a Safer at Home emergency order -- ordering all residents of @LACity to stay inside their homes and immediately limit all nonessential movement," he tweeted.

"We're taking this urgent action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives."