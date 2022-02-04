UrduPoint.com

Los Angeles Raises Minimum Wage Rate To 16.04 USD Per Hour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Los Angeles raises minimum wage rate to 16.04 USD per hour

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:The second largest U.S. city Los Angeles will raise its minimum wage from 15 U.S. Dollars to 16.04 dollars per hour starting July 1, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday.

To ensure that local workers' wages keep pace with inflationary increases, Garcetti said in a statement that this move will help to lift more than 600,000 Angelenos currently earning minimum wage and their families out of poverty.

According to an ordinance passed by the city council in 2015, the city's lowest-paid workers wage rate should be adjusted based on the region's Consumer price Index, making Los Angeles the first U.

S. big city to stipulate that the minimum wage hit 15 dollars per hour by 2020.

While Los Angeles' minimum wage will be among the highest in California, there are several cities in the Golden State that pay more. In Los Angeles County, the West Hollywood City approved an ordinance last November that would set the city's minimum wage for all workers there at 17.64 dollars in July 2023.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Price July November 2015 2020 Gold All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

'Formula One on ice': luge brings hair-raising spe ..

'Formula One on ice': luge brings hair-raising speeds to the Olympics

2 minutes ago
 New Round of Political Consultations between OIC a ..

New Round of Political Consultations between OIC and China

1 hour ago
 Celebrating International Day of Education: OIC Ho ..

Celebrating International Day of Education: OIC Holds Symposium in Support of Su ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Ambassador Says UK Prime Minister's Possib ..

Russian Ambassador Says UK Prime Minister's Possible Visit to Moscow Not Discuss ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olymp ..

Russia's Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics: Chinese state media

2 minutes ago
 Kilde tops wind-swept second Olympic downhill trai ..

Kilde tops wind-swept second Olympic downhill training

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>