Los Angeles raises minimum wage rate to 16.04 USD per hour

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:The second largest U.S. city Los Angeles will raise its minimum wage from 15 U.S. Dollars to 16.04 dollars per hour starting July 1, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday.

To ensure that local workers' wages keep pace with inflationary increases, Garcetti said in a statement that this move will help to lift more than 600,000 Angelenos currently earning minimum wage and their families out of poverty.

According to an ordinance passed by the city council in 2015, the city's lowest-paid workers wage rate should be adjusted based on the region's Consumer price Index, making Los Angeles the first U.

S. big city to stipulate that the minimum wage hit 15 dollars per hour by 2020.

While Los Angeles' minimum wage will be among the highest in California, there are several cities in the Golden State that pay more. In Los Angeles County, the West Hollywood City approved an ordinance last November that would set the city's minimum wage for all workers there at 17.64 dollars in July 2023.