UrduPoint.com

Los Angeles To Make Covid Vaccines Compulsory For Schoolkids

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

Los Angeles to make Covid vaccines compulsory for schoolkids

Los Angeles, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Covid-19 vaccines are expected to be made compulsory Thursday for Los Angeles schoolchildren aged 12 and over, the first such requirement by a major education board in the United States.

The vote by the Los Angeles Unified School District -- the second biggest in the country -- comes as the nation grapples with surging coronavirus numbers, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

It also comes as President Joe Biden is set to unveil vaccine mandates for Federal employees, as part of a plan to wrestle the Covid caseload under control.

Around 600,000 students attend a public school managed by LAUSD, and the expected passage of the motion at Thursday's meeting could set a precedent for school boards across the country.

The district already mandates regular testing for children, and masks are required on campus, both indoors and out. Staff must be vaccinated.

Under the proposal, all children attending in-person classes would need to have their first dose by November 21, and their second by December 19.

A child who turns 12 will have 30 days to get their first shot.

The plan has the support of teachers' unions and many parents, but -- as elsewhere in the United States -- a significant and vocal minority is strongly opposed to vaccines, despite overwhelming scientific evidence that they are safe and effective.

Related Topics

Education Minority Vote Los Angeles United States November December All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

1 minute ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

46 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 17 more lives, 1,798 new cases rep ..

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives, 1,798 new cases reported in Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Finance Minister affirms support for revival of fi ..

Finance Minister affirms support for revival of film industry

8 minutes ago
 Moscow Expects Dialogue on Strategic Stability to ..

Moscow Expects Dialogue on Strategic Stability to Be Independent From US Interna ..

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Dubai Government teams c ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Dubai Government teams combatting COVID-19, reviews pr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.