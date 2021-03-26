'Loss of life' as tornadoes sweep Alabama

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A cluster of tornadoes swept through the southern US state of Alabama Thursday evening, apparently causing an unknown number of fatalities, officials said.

Tornadoes were confirmed via radar and spotters, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham said on Twitter around 4:30 pm local time (2100 GMT). It urged people in several counties to "TAKE COVER NOW!" "Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life" due to the storms, Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement tweeted around 5 pm local time. She indicated the severe weather outbreak was not yet over.

At least five people died in Calhoun County, its medical examiner's office said, according to ABC news.

The sheriff's office said on Facebook there had been "significant damage" in that county and advised residents to stay home and off the roads as more storms were expected.

The NWS in Birmingham continued to track the storms as they moved across the central part of the state. It warned followers to seek safety.

Earlier in the day, police in Pelham, Alabama said on Twitter there had been "extensive damage" in some areas, including damaged homes and downed power lines.

According to poweroutage.us, more than 35,000 customers in Alabama were without power at about 2300 GMT.

More storms and perhaps additional tornadoes were expected as the night continued.

"Unfortunately the day is not over yet," Ivey tweeted. "Y'all please stay safe and vigilant!"