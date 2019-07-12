UrduPoint.com
Lost Lessons: N. Koreans Get 're-education' In South

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:30 AM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :One of the first things North Korean defector Ri Kwang-myong did after reaching the South was to go back to school -- 12 years after finishing his education.

North Korea claims a 100 percent literacy rate and boasts that its free compulsory education demonstrates the superiority of its socialist system.

But those who escape from the impoverished country often struggle in the South from a lack of basic knowledge.

Lessons at North Korean schools are peppered with praise for the leadership, defectors say, and for many, education is also disrupted by grinding poverty or their long journey to freedom.

Ri, 31, is among a handful of adult students at Wooridul School in Seoul, an educational haven for North Korean students too old, or lagging academically and so unable to go to appropriate state schools.

"Although I studied in the North and graduated, I don't know much," said Ri, who went back to school last year, six months after arriving in South Korea.

Much of what he was taught in the North was not applicable in his new home, he added: "Everything I learned is different."

