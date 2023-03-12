Lost lullaby of mother earth put on display

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) displayed "The Lost lullaby of Mother Earth" a thought provoking retrospective exhibition by Fauzia Minallah throughout the years of her art practice at the National Art Gallery here Sunday.

The show highlights the power of important characteristics of the femininity of universe existing in nature and the relation of living beings with it. Fauzia's Depiction of nature can be defined as an intellectual thought about spirituality, her practice does not only simply display the beauty of the natural world around us, but also it invites the viewers to open their minds to philosophical ideas about our own connection to nature and beyond. Renowned poet Kishwar Naheed and women rights activist Tahira Abdullah joined for the opening ceremony. Ms. Kishwar read her poem and Ms Tahira read the English version of the poem, "Darakhton mein chupi betiyan". This exhibition is also paying a tribute to Noor Mukaddam in which her parents were the guest of honor. Mr. Mukaddam also spoke on the occasion and thanked the artist. Fauzia paid tribute to Noor Mukaddam and painted portraits of Noor and other girls who faced violence in other parts of the country.

Fauzia paints, sculpts and installs works in various materials and settings, to document, predict and warn. She also tries to point to a sustainable path the human species can take.

A multi-faceted and talented artist, she has been showing her work in Pakistan and abroad ever since 1980. For Fauzia, it is not only the Earth that is a giving mother, the trees are feminine too. A tree-hugger herself, she gets her inspiration from the large and ancient trees that have nurtured our land, and finds inspiration from other tenacious Pakistani women.

The show was visited by a large number of audience including artists, VIPs, government officials, etc. A large number of students visited the show and asked questions from the artist about her techniques and art practice.

The PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on local and national scale. Our elevate and unique programs that present the traditional and contemporary art practices we reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as supports professional development of the artist. PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist's own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. The PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists. This exhibition will continue till 16th March, said the organizers.