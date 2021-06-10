Lottery for cash, scholarships for vaccinated Canadians in Manitoba

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :People getting Covid-19 vaccines in Canada's Manitoba province can enter a lottery to win a hefty cash prize or scholarship money, the local government said Wednesday.

The government of Manitoba, in central Canada, will award nearly Can$2 million in cash and scholarships to encourage residents "to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible," provincial Premier Brian Pallister said.

Manitoba, population 1.4 million, is the North American jurisdiction that currently has the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases relative to its population, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

There will be two drawings, the first on August 2 and the second on September 6, officials said.

For each drawing, seven prizes of Can$100,000 Dollars will be awarded, as well as ten scholarships worth Can$25,000 each for students aged 12-17.

"Vaccination is the fastest way to overcome COVID-19 and safely restore our services and activities," said Pallister.

"The sooner we get vaccinated, the sooner we can get our lives back. This lottery gives Manitobans even more reasons to roll up their sleeves - not once, but twice."A poll by the Angus Reid Institute out Wednesday places Pallister second to last among governors of Canada's ten provinces for his management of the pandemic.