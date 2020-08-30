Nice, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Belgian veteran Philippe Gilbert is out of the Tour de France having fractured a knee in one of the dozens of falls that marked a slapdash stage 1 run around the rain-slick roads of Nice.

His loss is a double blow to the Lotto Soudal team as another senior rider, John Degenkolb, was judged to have been too slow by the race referees and was disqualified.

Gilbert is a former world champion and has won multiple major one-day races and had the honour of wearing the Tour de France yellow jersey.

"What a disappointment for us," said Gilbert, one of Belgium's best loved sports stars.

The Lotto captain joined the team this season and his loss damages the team's Tour efforts, but Gilbert reserved his anger for the treatment of his teammate Degenkolb.