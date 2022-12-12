Loud blast, shots near China guest house in Afghan capital

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A loud blast and gunfire were heard in the Afghan capital on Monday near a guest house popular with Chinese business visitors, a witness said.

"It was a very loud explosion and then there was a lot of gunfire," the witness told AFP, while local media also reported similar details.

Security officials were not immediately available to comment on the blast, which happened in Shahr-e-naw, one of Kabul's main commercial areas.