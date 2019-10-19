UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Louvre Gears Up For Leonardo Da Vinci Retrospective

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

Louvre gears up for Leonardo da Vinci retrospective

Paris, 19 Oct; (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The Louvre in Paris is putting the finishing touches to an ambitious Leonardo da Vinci retrospective opening Thursday, which groups more than 160 of the artist's works and has already attracted close to 200,000 advance visitor bookings.

Timed to coincide with the 500th anniversary of the famed artist's death, the show, simply called "Leonardo da Vinci", took a decade to put together and includes works on loan from Queen Elizabeth and Bill Gates.

"If you want to be amazed, you must come," said Vincent Delieuvin, chief curator at the Louvre's department of paintings, during a preview for staff at the Louvre.

"It's almost as if we were bringing Leonardo da Vinci's workshop back to life," he said.

The Louvre itself owns five of the artist's paintings, more than anybody else, including the Mona Lisa which is seen by 30,000 people every day.

"This unprecedented retrospective of da Vinci's painting career will illustrate how he placed utmost importance on painting," the museum said.

"The exhibition will paint the portrait of a man and an artist of extraordinary freedom," it said.

In addition to the Mona Lisa -- which will remain at her usual spot in the Louvre -- four paintings are to form the centre of the show: The Virgin of the Rocks, La Belle Ferronniere, Saint John the Baptist, and Saint Anne.

"The objective is to place them alongside a wide array of drawings as well as a small but significant series of paintings and sculptures from the master's circle," the Louvre said.

The exhibition runs until February.

Related Topics

Loan Bill Gates Saint John Paris Man Circle February From

Recent Stories

Pound steadies as Johnson prepares Brexit bill bat ..

8 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

8 hours ago

Moulana politics is for personal interests: Fasial ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister directs crackdown against profiteer ..

9 hours ago

Dr Firdous calls on prime minister

9 hours ago

Dr Firdous rejects claim of Shehbaz to improve eco ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.