UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Love Story' And 'high Seas Gladiators': Who Said What This Sporting Weekend

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

'Love story' and 'high seas gladiators': Who said what this sporting weekend

Paris, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Who said what this sporting weekend: "It's a love story which lasted 11 years." -- Seven-time Grand Tour winner Chris Froome after the 2020 Vuelta, his last race with Ineos, the former Team Sky.

"Before this tournament I wasn't in great form, zero finals this year and I was crying, well complaining, to my wife, 'Oh my God, I don't have the level, not playing well, not even any finals'." -- Paris Masters champion Daniil Medvedev "You feel like a gladiator when you go down this channel." -- British skipper Alex Thomson on the start of the round-the-world Vendee Globe yacht race.

"That's the baddest bitch in the land right there!" -- Trainer Bob Baffert after Gamine won the Filly & Mare Sprint at the Breeders Cup in Kentucky.

"The kick-off time set us up to fail. We have been to Turkey, played loads of games this season already, we got back Thursday morning and we are playing Saturday lunchtime, it's an absolute shambles." -- Man Utd coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the 3-1 win at Everton in a match which kicked off at lunchtime.

"They are the best team in the world." -- Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland after the 3-2 Bundesliga loss to European champions Bayern Munich.

"It was difficult because I had to stay home alone for 24 days and it was boring." -- MotoGP star Valentino Rossi on his time away from the world championship to recover from Covid-19.

"Harry Kane, you have to say has this many goals, this many assists, this number of balls recovered, this number of duels won, this number of balls that he saved his team in a defensive set-piece. This is Harry Kane. It's goals plus this and this and this and that." -- Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho on Harry Kane who scored his 150th Premier League goal in the win over Wolves.

"The boy has made a mistake. Ade is the first to understand that. When you're young and you're learning you have to learn quick."-- Fulham boss Scott Parker on Ademola Lookman's embarrassing last-minute attempt at a 'Panenka' penalty which lobbed into the arms of West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski in his side's 1-0 defeat.

Related Topics

World Turkey Wife Young Paris Manchester United 2020 God From Best Race Bayern Premier League Coach Tottenham Borussia Loads Limited Love

Recent Stories

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

4 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

5 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

5 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

5 hours ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

5 hours ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.