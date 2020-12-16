UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lovesick Scot Jailed For Breaching Covid Rules On Jet-ski Odyssey

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Lovesick Scot jailed for breaching Covid rules on jet-ski odyssey

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A lovesick Scottish man who bought a jet-ski so he could evade lockdown measures to visit his girlfriend in the Isle of Man has been jailed for breaching coronavirus restrictions, reports said.

Dale McLaughlan from Ayrshire in southern Scotland met his girlfriend while working as a roofer on the island in the Irish Sea in September, the BBC reported Tuesday.

Coronavirus restrictions on the tax haven -- famous for the annual Tourist Trophy motorcycle race -- mean non-residents currently require special permission to land on the island.

But after returning to Scotland when his contract ended, McLaughlan was denied permission to re-enter the island, the BBC said.

Undeterred, the 28-year-old bought a jet-ski and set off last Friday to make the 40-kilometre (25-mile) sea-crossing by stealth.

He had never ridden a jet-ski before and expected the journey to take around 40 minutes, prosecutors told a court in Douglas, the island's main town, according to the BBC.

But the journey across the choppy waters -- which have an average December temperature of around eight degrees Celsius (46 degrees Fahrenheit) according to Ireland's meteorological service -- took over four hours.

He then had to walk 24 kilometres (15 miles) to his girlfriend's home.

On Sunday he was arrested by police after they found out he had arrived illegally and visited nightclubs with his girlfriend.

Deputy High Bailiff Christopher Arrowsmith said McLaughlan had made a "deliberate and intentional attempt to circumnavigate" the border restrictions, and jailed him for four weeks, the BBC said.

McLaughlan's defence lawyer said he had suffered from depression at not being able to see his partner.

Related Topics

Police Visit Douglas Man Ireland September December Border Sunday From Race Court Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

8 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

8 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

9 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

9 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

9 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.