Low-key Funeral Begins For Algeria's Ex-president Bouteflika

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Algiers, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :A funeral began in Algeria on Sunday for Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the North African country's longest-serving president, at a cemetery for its independence heroes but without the honours accorded to leaders who died before him.

Bouteflika passed away on Friday aged 84, having lived as a recluse since he was forced from power more than two years ago.

The veteran strongman quit office in April 2019 after the military abandoned him following weeks of street protests sparked by his bid to run for a fifth presidential term.

He had risen to power in 1999 on a wave of popular support as his amnesty offer to militants helped bring an end to a decade-long civil war.

