Low-profile Russian Air Force Puzzles Western Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Low-profile Russian air force puzzles Western experts

Paris, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Russia's air force still does not enjoy total superiority in the skies above Ukraine despite its overwhelming numerical advantage, part of the reason for the army's slow progress on the ground, experts say.

According to strategic intelligence research service Janes, Russia's air force comprises 132 bombers versus none for Ukraine, 832 fighter jets against 86 for Ukraine, and 358 transport planes against 63 for Kyiv.

Other aerial weapons show a similarly crushing asymmetry, except for drones of which Ukraine has 66 and Russia 25.

Even though Russia has not engaged its entire air force in the conflict, its forces would still have been expected to rule the Ukrainian air space by now, experts say.

"While Russia has the advantage that comes with greater numbers, it has not yet gained control of the skies over Ukraine to the extent that it has been able to prevent the Ukrainian Air Force from operating and inflicting damage on the Russian war effort," said Gareth Jennings at Janes.

"They are still engaged in trying to neutralise Ukrainian ground- and air-based air defences," he told AFP.

