UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lowry Powers Raptors To Victory Over Celtics

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 09:20 AM

Lowry powers Raptors to victory over Celtics

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Kyle Lowry scored 30 points as the Toronto Raptors avenged a Christmas Day loss to Boston with a 113-97 rematch victory over the Celtics on Saturday.

Serge Ibaka finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors snapped a two-game losing streak which included a 118-102 loss to Boston on Wednesday, as the two Eastern Conference contenders were playing for the second time in less than 72 hours.

Patrick McCaw had 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, while a resurgent Fred VanVleet also scored 18 points in the win for the defending NBA champs. Lowry also had seven assists in front of the crowd of 19,100 at the Boston Garden arena.

Kemba Walker scored 30 points for the Celtics, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

The Raptors managed to slow down Jaylen Brown, who finished with 17 points. Gordon Hayward (13), Jayson Tatum (12) and Enes Kanter (11) also reached double figures in scoring.

McCaw got a layup in the first quarter to give the Raptors the lead and start a quarter ending 19-8 run.

Terence Davis' putback gave the Raptors an 89-79 lead heading into the fourth, and Ibaka's layup with 10:11 remaining lengthened the lead to double digits for good. Toronto led by as many as 17 over the final 12 minutes.

The Raptors were playing without forwards Norman Powell (shoulder) and Pascal Siakam (groin), as well as centre Marc Gasol (hamstring).

Related Topics

Christmas Toronto Powell Lead Norman Boston

Recent Stories

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

9 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, attend finals of Sheikh ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders greet Pope Tawadros II on Christmas

10 hours ago

Lebanese protest at new Prime Minister's home, dem ..

9 hours ago

Israel razed and seized 617 Palestinian structures ..

10 hours ago

Children drawing workshop from Jan 1st at Alhamra ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.