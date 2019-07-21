UrduPoint.com
Lowry Shoots 63 To Take Four-shot Lead Into British Open Final Round

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Lowry shoots 63 to take four-shot lead into British Open final round

Portrush, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Ireland's Shane Lowry is on the brink of his first major championship after shooting a nerveless eight-under par 63 on Saturday to take a four-shot lead into the final round of the British Open.

Lowry, 32, did not drop a shot all day and streaked clear of the field with three consecutive birdies at 15, 16 and 17 to lead from Tommy Fleetwood on 12-under.

