LPGA ANA Inspiration scores

Los Angeles, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the LPGA ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California (par 72, USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur): 133 - Nelly Korda 66-67 135 - Lee Mi-rim (KOR) 70-65 137 - Nanna Madsen (DEN) 68-69, Lexi Thompson 70-67 138 - Chun In-gee (KOR) 67-71, Kelly Tan (MAS) 68-70 139 - Katherine Kirk (AUS) 72-67, a-Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) 71-68, Maria Fernanda Torres (PUR) 70-69, Christina Kim 70-69, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 69-70, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 69-70, Mel Reid (ENG) 69-70, Danielle Kang 68-71, Liu Yu (CHN) 68-71, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 68-71140 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 71-69, Georgia Hall (ENG) 69-71, Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 70-70, a-Rose Zhang 71-69, Ally McDonald 71-69141 - Angel Yin 74-67, Linnea Strom (SWE) 72-69, Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) 71-70, Stacy Lewis 70-71, Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 70-71, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 67-74, Cristie Kerr 71-70, Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 70-71, Kristen Gillman 69-72