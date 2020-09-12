UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPGA ANA Inspiration Scores

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

LPGA ANA Inspiration scores

Los Angeles, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the LPGA ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California (par 72, USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur): 133 - Nelly Korda 66-67 135 - Lee Mi-rim (KOR) 70-65 137 - Nanna Madsen (DEN) 68-69, Lexi Thompson 70-67 138 - Chun In-gee (KOR) 67-71, Kelly Tan (MAS) 68-70 139 - Katherine Kirk (AUS) 72-67, a-Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) 71-68, Maria Fernanda Torres (PUR) 70-69, Christina Kim 70-69, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 69-70, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 69-70, Mel Reid (ENG) 69-70, Danielle Kang 68-71, Liu Yu (CHN) 68-71, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 68-71140 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 71-69, Georgia Hall (ENG) 69-71, Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 70-70, a-Rose Zhang 71-69, Ally McDonald 71-69141 - Angel Yin 74-67, Linnea Strom (SWE) 72-69, Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) 71-70, Stacy Lewis 70-71, Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 70-71, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 67-74, Cristie Kerr 71-70, Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 70-71, Kristen Gillman 69-72

Related Topics

USA Katherine Thompson Georgia

Recent Stories

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

8 hours ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

8 hours ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

9 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

10 hours ago

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

8 hours ago

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.