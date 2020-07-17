UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPGA Marathon Classic Will Be Staged With No Spectators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

LPGA Marathon Classic will be staged with no spectators

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The LPGA Marathon Classic will be played next month despite a ban on spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Thursday.

Tournament officials had previously said the tournament could not afford to take place without fans.

However the LPGA and organizers said the tournament will now take place on August 6-9 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio with no fans on the course.

The tournament is scheduled to be the second LPGA event since a February shutdown due to the deadly virus after the LPGA Drive On Championship held at Inverness in nearby Toledo from July 31-August 2. Spectators were never planned at that event.

It's not the first golf event in Ohio to lose out on hosting spectators. The PGA Tour was planning to have a limited number of fans at this week's Memorial tournament in Columbus but COVID-19 conditions in the state made it too risky.

"Organizers of the Marathon Classic and the LPGA have made the right decision in not allowing fans to attend this year," Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. "I know it was a difficult decision, but they have made the right call to put the health and safety of players and fans first." LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said it was a "difficult decision" to deny fans for the event as he asked them to prepare for an "epic" 2021 that is set to include the Marathon Classic and the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness between US and Europe golf teams.

"While we're extremely sad that spectators won't be able to attend this year's tournament, we know it's the right thing to do for the safety of the community, our sponsors, volunteers, and LPGA players," Whan said.

South Korea's sixth-ranked Kim Sei-young is the defending Marathon Classic champion.

Related Topics

Governor Europe Marathon Toledo Inverness Columbus February July August Event From Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

11 minutes ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

56 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.