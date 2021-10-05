UrduPoint.com

LPGA Removes Japan Event For Second Year Over Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

LPGA removes Japan event for second year over pandemic

Tokyo, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The US LPGA have removed an event next month in Japan from their schedule for a second year because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the tour said.

The Toto Japan Classic, first held in 1973, is set to be played at Seta Golf Course on November 4-7.

But the LPGA said it will not include it on their schedule, citing "continuing health concerns and significant travel restrictions caused by the worldwide pandemic".

The LPGA also ditched the event from last year's schedule because of pandemic problems.

The Toto Japan Classic will still go ahead, but as an LPGA Tour of Japan-sanctioned event and fans will not be admitted, organisers said.

Two other US LPGA events set to be played in Asia in October -- the Buick LPGA Shanghai and the Taiwan Swinging Skirts -- were cancelled earlier this year.

The week will remain open on the LPGA Tour's schedule, ahead of the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida on November 11-14 and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship the following week.

Related Topics

Shanghai Florida Japan Chicago Mercantile Exchange October November Women Event From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th October 2021

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the ri ..

Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the right regulatory framework for t ..

7 hours ago
 UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in ..

UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in West Asian Championship

8 hours ago
 TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive ..

9 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.