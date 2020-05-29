UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPGA Stars Set To Compete At Texas Women's Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 08:20 AM

LPGA stars set to compete at Texas Women's Open

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Two-time major winner Stacy Lewis and former US Women's Open winner Brittany Lang will tee it up at the Texas Women's Open next week in Dallas.

American's Lewis and Lang will be joined by several other US LPGA players, including Cheyenne Knight, France's Celine Boutier, Maria Fassi, of Mexico, and Gerina Piller for the June 2-4 event.

The Texas Women's Open used to be an LPGA Tour event in the 1950s, but is now sanctioned by the North Dallas chapter of the PGA of America.

It was first played in 1933 and previous winners include Babe Zaharias and Betsy Rawls.

The three-day, $50,000 tournament begins next Tuesday at the Old American Golf Club outside of Dallas, Texas. Both Lang and Lewis were raised in Texas.

The LPGA remains on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It shut down in February after just four events, two in Florida and two in Australia, and isn't scheduled to return until July.

Many of the same players had expected to be in Texas next week for the US Women's Open in Houston before officials moved that event to December.

The Texas Open will not allow fans, but golf matches in the state with spectators may not be far away.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott plans to allow professional leagues to host fans again for outdoor sporting events at up to 25 percent capacity.

Leagues, like the LPGA, will have to apply to state health officials to be allowed to have fans. Indoor events will still be without spectators.

Related Topics

Governor Australia France Same Cheyenne Dallas Houston Florida Mexico February May June July December Women Event

Recent Stories

Italian league set to resume play in June

6 hours ago

Kuwait imposes lockdown on coronavirus-hit areas

6 hours ago

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

9 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

9 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.